People's Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are finally here!
In just a matter of hours the biggest names in TV, movies, music and pop culture will be hitting the red carpet and some will even be taking to the PCAs stage to accept their trophies.
We already know three major stars who are winners at this year's People's Choice Awards. E! previously announced that Jennifer Aniston is being honored with The People's Icon of 2019 Award for her many memorable roles while fashionista, singer and designer Gwen Stefani will take home the Fashion Icon Award trophy.
Rounding out the night's major honorees is Pink, who will be named The People's Champion for her charitable contributions to organizations like Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and Planned Parenthood, just to name a few.
Check out the initial list of winners below and come back later tonight for the complete list of winners from the 2019 People's Choice Awards show, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on E! immediately following our Live From the Red Carpet PCAs special!
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Pink
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Gwen Stefani
People's Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Aniston
Movies
The Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Claudette Barius/Universal
The Comedy Movie of 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
The Action Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Drama Movie of 2019
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Family Movie of 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Male Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Female Movie Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
The Drama Movie Star of 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
The Action Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Animated Movie Star of 2019
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
TV
The Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Reality Show of 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Competition Show of 2019
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
The Male TV Star of 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
The Drama TV Star of 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Comedy TV Star of 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
The Daytime Talk Show of 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
The Competition Contestant of 2019
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Reality Star of 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
The Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
The Female Artist of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
The Group of 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
The Song of 2019
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
Khalid, "Talk"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Album of 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
The Country Artist of 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
The Latin Artist of 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
The Music Video of 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Concert Tour of 2019
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
POP CULTURE
The Social Star of 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
The Beauty Influencer of 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
The Social Celebrity of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
The Animal Star of 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
The Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
Theo Wargo/WireImage
The Style Star of 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
The Game Changer of 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2019
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience
