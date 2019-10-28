A year ago, no one even knew who Lil Nas X was.

It seems hard to believe, given how omnipresent his genre-defying, chart-topping hit "Old Town Road" had been throughout much of 2019, but it's true. if you'd said the name out loud last summer, the people around you might've looked at you funny and assumed you'd mistakenly combined the names of a few other rappers. But that was then and this is now.

And now, Lil Nas X holds a place in the history books.

The 20-year-old rapper/singer, born Montero Lamar Hill and nominated for both The Song of 2019 and The Male Artist of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards (held on Sunday, Nov. 10 only on E!), successfully maintained his perch atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 impressive weeks—the most in the chart's 60+ year history—with the track officially pulling out of its three-way tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 hit "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's 2017 smash "Despacito" at week 17, before being dethroned by Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" on August 24, 2019

Since its debut in the charts, "Old Town Road" has been a lightning rod for controversy, leaving traditionalists stumped over how to classify the track—Is it country? Rap? Trap? Does it even matter?—and what to think about its quality. But the fact that it's even charted at all, let alone come to rule the roost, is more unlikely than you might think.