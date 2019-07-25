Move over Billy Ray Cyrus! There's a new man joining Lil Nas X on the song of the summer.

Just when you thought "Old Town Road" couldn't get any catchier, BTS has decided to take part as a featured artist in the newly released "Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix)."

RM of BTS wrote and sang the rap verses in English and changed the title to "Seoul Town Road" in an effort to blend Korean originality into the song.

"Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more," RM sings in the new remix. "I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road/ I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more/Kio, Kio."

For those who are unaware, all of the members from BTS hail from South Korea and Seoul is the country's capital city. Kio Kio is the tag for the song's producer, YoungKio.