Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' First Week as Newlyweds

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopraare enjoying marital bliss.

The singer and actress have been husband and wife for just over a week now, after tying the knot in India during a Christian ceremony on Dec. 1 and a Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2. Since then, the duo has been sharing loved-up posts on social media and stepping out to attend events together as a married couple.

Priyanka has even adopted her beau's last name since their wedding. Her Instagram account now proudly reads, "Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

So what else has the couple been up to since saying "I do" earlier this month? Let's take a look at Priyanka and Nick's first week as newlyweds!