Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are a Vision of Love at Post-Wedding Reception

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

The wedding festivities continue for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India over the weekend, kept the celebrations going on Tuesday with yet another glamorous reception, this time at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

The blissful pair posed for photographers on a raised, lit stage decorated with a tree featuring their initials. Jonas opted for a velvet, double-breasted suit jacket and bow tie while Chopra donned a sparkling, champagne-toned beaded design for the event. They were the image of love as they gazed and smiled at each other in front of the cameras while holding hands. 

"Their moods were very jubilant," a source described to E! News. "She was happy and addressing everyone in the party. She was also being very accommodating to the photographers. She and Jonas looks like they are on top of the world." 

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

Of course, the party would not be complete without the rest of the Jonas-Chopra family, including the pop crooner's famed brother, Joe Jonas, his future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, and his parents. As for the new Mrs., her mother and brother completed the family portrait. 

Another source told E! News there were upwards of 1,000 people invited to attend the Taj Palace reception, and some of the attendees are reportedly expected to be Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

While loved ones continued to commemorate the couple's milestone with the party today, fans got their first look at the couple's weekend wedding ceremonies earlier on Monday, thanks to newly published portraits of the pair. 

In the snaps, Chopra and Jonas were pictured in their custom Ralph Lauren looks for the Western ceremony held on Saturday, followed by the vibrant gold and red designs by Sabyasachi for Sunday's Hindu ceremony. 

"You know you think your whole life about that moment," Jonas told People of their wedding. "Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Weddings , Couples , Life/Style , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' First Wedding Photos

Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Is Holiday Fashion Goals

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engaged?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's First Wedding Photos Revealed: See the Bride's Dress

Lisa Vanderpump Was Shocked By Jax & Brittany Engagement

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.