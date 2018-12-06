Watch Christian Slater Gush Over Rami Malek's Golden Globe Nomination

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 6 Dec. 2018 12:37 PM
Rami Malek secured a Golden Globe nomination on Thursday for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. While many fans were happy for the 37-year-old actor, nobody seemed prouder than his Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater.
"Certainly, when I saw that movie, I had a feeling I would be hearing his name a lot this year," Slater, who announced the nominees along with Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and HFPA president Meher Tatna, said. "So, I couldn't be more thrilled for him and everybody that got announced I thought was perfect."
Slater said he was working on a play in London while Malek was filming Bohemian Rhapsody and got to see the star become completely engrossed in the character.
"He was absorbed, completely…He was great. I love the guy," he said, noting that Malek came to see his play. "He's just a brilliant, wonderful actor and also a lovely human being. So, it's just nice to see somebody get acknowledged like this and I can't wait to go back to work with him."
Malek was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his portrayal of the Queen singer and was clearly thrilled about the nod.
"To play Freddie Mercury was a profound honor," he said in a statement to E! News. "To be a part of telling a story like this, of lives like these, is something I will forever cherish. I am eternally grateful to Brian May and Roger Taylor, and to Graham King, Denis O'Sullivan, 20th Century Fox and New Regency. I feel deeply fortunate and grateful to be acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thank you. Finally, my most heartfelt and humbled thank you to the man this is for and because of, Freddie."
However, this wasn't his first nomination. The celeb has also been up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for his role as Elliot Alderson on the USA Network show.
Malek also wasn't the only co-star Slater got to celebrate. He also gushed about his co-star Glenn Close, who snagged a Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) nod for her role in their movie The Wife.
"Glenn Close is brilliant in the movie," he said. "Working with her was incredible. I'm just so excited for her. Look, she's somebody that I have admired for my entire career. So, for me, it was a particular great day because I got to announce a lot of friends' names. So, that was great."
Close told Today she actually got the call about her nomination while she was in bed and thought it was a butt-dial. However, she was definitely excited about the nod.
"I'm beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay fifteen years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen," she said in a statement to E! News. "I share this with the brilliant Jonathan Pryce, who was the only one to received a Nobel Prize for literature this year, even if it was just in a movie…. and most of all director Bjorn Runge who made my performance possible."
Congratulations to all the nominees!
