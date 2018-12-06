2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Hollywood's Party of the Year is around the corner—and it's got an insane guest list!

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the complete list of nominees for the 2019 Golden Globes. The actors assembled at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, joining Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Isan Alba, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna and Executive VP of Television at Dick Clark Productions Barry Adelman. The HFPA votes to select the winners in 25 categories: 14 in film and 11 in television.

Tatna also announced a new award in the television category—the equivalent of film's Cecil B. DeMille Award—will be introduced in 2019. It's the first special achievement award since 1952.

The HFPA live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook and on its website at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m. PT. NBC's Today then broadcast the additional categories starting at 8:34 a.m. ET/PT.

NBC will broadcast the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards live, coast-to-coast, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 6, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host the event. "We're excited to welcome Sandra and Andy as co-hosts of Hollywood's Party of the Year," Tatna said. "Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can't wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage."

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide.

Here is the complete list of nominees: