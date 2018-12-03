James Gourley/BPI/Shutterstock
What feud?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It's been revealed that the royal couples will be heading to Sandringham to join Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members for the holiday celebration.
This news comes amid rumors of a feud between Kate and Meghan. Over the weekend, Kensington Palace issued a response to a recent story by The Sun, which claimed via a source that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex had an "explosive row" prior to the royal wedding in May.
"This never happened," the Palace was quoted as saying in response to the reported argument, during which Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her team.
It was just weeks ago that it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child together, are moving away from Kensington Palace, which also means away from William and Kate.
According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan are set to move into Frogmore Cottage on his grandmother's Windsor Estate early next year "as they prepare for the arrival of their first child."
"Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate," the Palace's statement read in late November. "The Duke and Duchess' official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."
It was announced in mid-October that Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby together.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement at the time. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."