What feud?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It's been revealed that the royal couples will be heading to Sandringham to join Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members for the holiday celebration.

This news comes amid rumors of a feud between Kate and Meghan. Over the weekend, Kensington Palace issued a response to a recent story by The Sun, which claimed via a source that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex had an "explosive row" prior to the royal wedding in May.

"This never happened," the Palace was quoted as saying in response to the reported argument, during which Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her team.