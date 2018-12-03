Michelle Obama Shares the Advice She'd Give Meghan Markle

Michelle Obama has one major piece of advice for Meghan Markle.

As the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle knows what it's like to take on such a public role, just as Meghan did this year. Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in May, the Duchess of Sussex has been carrying out more responsibilities in the royal family. And with those new responsibilities comes added pressure, which is why Michelle is sharing her advice for the Duchess.

"Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel–from yourself and from others–can sometimes feel like a lot," the Becoming author says in Good Housekeeping's January issue. "So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything."

"I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work," Michelle continues. "I think it's okay–it's good, even–to do that."

Michelle believes that Meghan, who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex in 2019, will have the biggest impact with her platform if she's "doing something that resonates with her personally."