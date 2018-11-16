Mrs. Bieber! Hailey Baldwin Proudly Wears Justin Bieber's Last Name

Justin Bieber has got Hailey Baldwin's back.

The 21-year-old model wore a oversized sherpa trucker denim Levi's jacket bearing varsity letter patches spelling out the last name of her beau while attending the opening of the group's Time Square store in New York City on Thursday. The garment was custom-made, according to a behind-the-scenes photo posted on the brand's Instagram Stories. At the event, Baldwin also met up with fellow model Joan Smalls.

Baldwin and Bieber, 24, got engaged in July after a whirlwind rekindled romance and sparked marriage rumors in September after they were spotted at a New York courthouse.