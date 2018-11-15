Can Kaitlyn Bristowe live?

The 33-year-old former star of season 11 of The Bachelorette and her 31-year-old fiancé announced earlier this month that they had broken up after three years together. On Wednesday, Bristowe posted on her Instagram Stories videos showing her on a night out with friends in her hometown of Vancouver, where she moved after the breakup. A user messaged her, asking her to delete the footage.

"This is why people think she is an alcoholic and she don't deserve Shawn," the user wrote. "TBH Shawn is very smart he showed her his having a good time by using his gym friends that Kaitlyn follow and she acting like this on her personal page."

Bristowe screencapped the note and posted it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Fun fact. My mom used to get told she had a drinking problem because she had a big personality. F--k off." She also added, "Ps what?"

Bristowe later deleted the screenshot, according to Us Weekly.