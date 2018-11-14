The royal family has stepped out to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, were all spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening for the Prince of Wales' bash. A glowing Duchess of Sussex, donning a glamorous updo and gorgeous drop earrings, can be seen in photos arriving in a car alongside her husband, the Duke of Sussex. The Duchess of Cambridge also went very glam for the celebration, wearing stunning drop earrings and what appears to be a new pink dress as she arrived in a car alongside the Duke of Cambridge. Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were also spotted arriving to the festivities.

This party follows just hours after Prince Charles was spotted celebrating his special day with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at tea in London.