Instagram
Jessie J and Channing Tatum appear to be going strong!
The "Domino" singer was there to support her new beau at the opening night of his Magic Mike Live show at the Hippodrome Casino in London on Saturday night. Jessie posted a photo from the event on her Instagram Story, congratulating Channing. "Magic Mike London Opening night," Jessie wrote along with a series of emojis, including the eggplant and flexed biceps emojis. "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."
This new outing for the couple comes just over a week after Channing brought his daughter, Everly, 5, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, to Jessie's concert in Los Angeles. On Nov. 1, Channing, 38, was spotted carrying his daughter in his arms into the Wiltern Theatre before Jessie, 30, took the stage to perform.
A day earlier, Channing reunited with Jenna to take Everly trick-or-treating on Halloween. The Step Up co-stars announced their separation in April after eight years of marriage. Jenna officially filed for divorce days before her Halloween reunion with Channing.
It's been about a month since E! News first reported that Channing and Jessie are an item. The actor has been spotted supporting the British singer at multiple concerts over that last month.
"They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source told E! News in early October. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for a while and always thought she was very talented."
Meanwhile, Jenna has moved on as well and has been dating actor Tony Award winner Steve Kazee "for a few months."
"They have been dating for a few months," a source told E! News in late October, after they were spotted getting cozy at Mike Meldman's Casamigos Halloween party. "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy. She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new. Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."
While Channing was in London on Saturday, Jenna was back in Los Angeles. The Resident actress attended the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Culver City alongside fellow stars Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Lauren Conrad, Katy Perry, Kobe Bryant, Rachel Zoe, Olivia Munn, Busy Philipps, Amy Adams, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.