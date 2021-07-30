Michael Che Says He Was Hacked After Insensitive Simone Biles Jokes

Watch : Michael Che Pays Rent for 160 Residents in Late Grandma's Building

Michael Che sparked backlash after his account posted "trash" jokes about gymnast Simone Biles, but now he says it wasn't him that wrote the roasts.

"man, I want to make fun of simone biles," read one of his Instagram stories, according to NBC News. The screenshots, which have not been independently verified by E! News, were shared on the BallerAlert Twitter account.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics team finals and individual all-around finals this week to prioritize her mental health. She received support from fellow athletes and celebrities for her bravery.

But the Saturday Night Live comedian appears to have had a different take, according to the screenshots. A message shared to Che's account read, "I got like 3 mins of simone biles jokes in my head. im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, im choosing violence."