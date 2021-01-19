These Best Looks From Inaugural Balls Will Always Win Our Vote

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

No matter what party you side with, there's one thing we can all agree on: Fashion plays a major role in politics.

From rocking certain designers to choosing specific colors and silhouettes, clothes can make a powerful statement. Take one look at Kamala Harris' striking white suit during her history-making win as the Vice President of the United States.

She is the first female VP, as well as the first Black and South Asian American to hold the title. So, it made sense that her groundbreaking victory deserved an equally impressive outfit, which was cleverly riddled with symbolism. Her all-white power suit not only represented hope and positivity—two things the color white conveys—but her ensemble was a nod to the women's suffrage movement.

Kamala isn't the only politician to make a style statement. In fact, fashion is most celebrated at the presidential inaugural balls. It's a time when America's First Ladies, a handful of lucky celebs and public figures get to indulge in the glitz and glamour to celebrate the new term of the President of the United States, who also dress to impress.