Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More Stars Love These Ruth Bader Ginsburg & Kamala Harris Necklaces

In the spirit of election day, it's the perfect time to honor all of the trailblazing women past and present.
Like many celebrities using their platforms and wardrobes to encourage fans to vote, Cardi B, Demi Lovato and more stars have recently worn Awe Inspired's medallion necklaces featuring inspiring women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Harriet Tubman. In her Instagram live with VP candidate Kamala Harris, Miley Cyrus donned the Kamala Harris pendant. How fitting!
Awe Inspired's Goddess collection offers a variety of 14k yellow gold vermeil and sterling silver medallion necklaces that immortalize legendary females from all walks of life. Now you can wear a powerful reminder of the strong women who have blazed the path for so many. Even better, 20% of every purchase gives back to women in need.
Scroll below to check out Awe Inspired's meaningful collection that celebrates women everywhere!
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Necklace
Honor the late Supreme Court justice who fought tirelessly for gender equality and civil liberties with this meaningful necklace.
Mini Joan of Arc Necklace
Embody your inner warrior with this pendant that honors the woman who led France to victory in its Hundred Years' War with England.
Kamala Harris Coin Necklace
Recently worn by celebs like Miley Cyrus, you can also rep modern-day trailblazer Kamala Harris on a daily basis!
Harriet Tubman Coin Necklace
This sterling silver pendant features leading abolitionist and former slave Harriet Tubman, who helped hundreds of other slaves reach freedom through the Underground Railroad. A true hero!
Frida Kahlo Necklace
Allow this famous feminist artist to help you express yourself creatively through your daily tasks.
Florence Nightingale Coin Necklace
If this year has taught us anything it's that nurses are actual superheroes. What better way to pay tribute to nurses everywhere than with this necklace depicting the founder of modern day nursing.
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote with these feminist finds.