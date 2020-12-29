Lance Bass Says "We Should Listen" to Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Amid Conservatorship Battle

Lance Bass just wants the best for Britney Spears.

As the pop music superstar remains under a conservatorship, one former 'N Sync member is speaking out about the situation. In a new interview with Australia's Today Extra, Lance said that he feels for Britney as she continues a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

"We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship with her dad controlling it, then we should listen to her," he explained on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "I don't know the specifics of her situation and if she should be out of a conservatorship. But the thing I've told the fans out there is I don't know. I have no idea what's really going on."

Lance continued, "I do trust her sister, Jamie Lynn [Spears] and as long as Jamie Lynn is cool with whatever she's doing, I mean, I have to be."