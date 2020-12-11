The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola King Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Candice Accola King is a mom again and her Vampire Diaries family is just as thrilled as her own.
The actress, who played Caroline Forbes on the CW series and its spinoff The Originals, gave birth to her and husband and The Fray guitarist Joe King's second child and daughter on Dec. 1. Candice, 33, announced the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 10.
"Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts," she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding one of the newborn's tiny hands. "We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."
Josephine joins big sister Florence May King, 4, and stepsisters Ava and Elise, Joe's daughters from a previous marriage.
Joe posted on his Instagram page a photo of him cradling baby Josephine, who is wearing a pink outfit while napping. He wrote, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020."
Joe added, "I'm also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I'm lucky to create this perfect love with you."
"So perfect," fellow Vampire Diaries and The Originals alum Claire Holt commented. The actress, who played Rebekah Mikaelson on the shows, gave birth to her own second child in September.
Claire also commented on Candice's pic, "So happy for you."
Kayla Ewell, who played Vicki Donovan on The Vampire Diaries, also commented on both photos. She wrote to Candice, "Hi Sweet Josephine!! Auntie Kay loves you!!"
Michael Malarkey, who played Enzo St. John on The Vampire Diaries, commented on Candice's pic with three blue heart emojis.
On Nov. 29, two days before she gave birth, Candice shared her final baby bump pic on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Ready when you are sweet babe."
Many fans noted that Candice's newborn daughter's name is similar to Josie, who the actress' character carried as a surrogate on The Vampire Diaries and later raised as a daughter after her biological mother died. Candice was pregnant with her and Joe's first daughter while filming that season seven storyline in 2015.
