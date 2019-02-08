EXCLUSIVE!

Surprise! The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Is Married

  by
    &

Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 10:39 AM

Paul Wesley, Ines de Ramon

Paul Wesley is officially off the market!

E! News has exclusively learned that The Vampire Diaries star and Ines de Ramon are married.

Speculation about the couple's relationship status was sparked earlier this week when photos surfaced of the pair wearing matching rings on that all-important finger.

As it turns out, the duo was able to take a big step in their relationship without anyone knowing—until now!

The pair has yet to walk a red carpet together. And if you think you're going to see the pair all over Instagram, you may be out of luck. Ines' profile is private.

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

That hasn't stopped Paul, however, from sharing a few special pictures of his leading lady.

Paul Wesley, Ines de Ramon

"Throwback Thursday," he wrote this past September while sharing a snapshot of Ines. "Feast of San Gennaro, NYC."

As pop culture fans know, Paul appeared on The Vampire Diaries before starring in Tell Me a Story. He previously dated Phoebe Tonkin before calling things off in 2017.

And although fans may love seeing Paul on the big and small screen, the 36-year-old has remained humble about the praise he receives.

 

"To be honest, I think its endearing and sweet, but I don't really think about it too much," he told Parade when asked about his heartthrob status. 

Congratulations to the happy couple on their big news.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

