Katherine Heigl Just Discovered the NSFW Meaning Behind Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar"

Turns out "Watermelon Sugar" is a sexual innuendo. Who knew?
Katherine Heigl and a handful of Harry Styles fans just realized that the summer bop is actually an ode to the female anatomy. Specifically, Harry sings about oral sex.
If you already knew that, then feel free to skip ahead to Katherine's remarks. If not, then all you need to know is Harry is not just craving a yummy cocktail drink—or any other food or beverage for that matter—when he sings, "I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it."
But let the record show that Harry has neither confirmed or denied that the central theme of "Watermelon Sugar" refers to his experience in the bedroom.
Nonetheless, Katherine was notified of the potential meaning when she shared a video of her husband, Josh Kelley, and their children dancing to the song. An Instagram user commented, "Oh no, this song is about going down on women but the kids don't need to know that."
In response, the former Grey's Anatomy star said, "The kids??!! What about me??!! I thought it was a random slightly chaotic song about watermelons and sugar and... well hell I have no idea what I thought the song was about but oral sex never crossed my mind."
She added, "I guess Harry and I have different adjectives to describe the experience."
But as mentioned before, the One Direction singer has never said that "Watermelon Sugar" is a sexual innuendo. In fact, he once shared that he was inspired to write the tune after seeing the book In Watermelon Sugar by Richard Brautigan during a writing session. As he put it in a Tiny Desk interview with NPR, "I was like ‘That'll sound cool!'"
And like all art in the world, his music is up for interpretation. Harry actually encourages fans to decide what it means for themselves, previously explaining, "It's kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it's important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people."
"And I know there's songs that I've loved in my life where I find out it's about something else and I'm almost like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't know that, because it used to mean so much to me.' And it's amazing if people can relate to your music." He continued, "I just love music and I make what excites me and I think if somebody else can relate to it and take something from it, then that's kind of the biggest compliment they can give me."
Katherine's revelation comes hours after "Watermelon Sugar" received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. Additionally, his album, Fine Line, was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while "Adore You" got a Best Music Video nod.
This is the artist's first time being nominated for a Grammy as a solo artist. To see who else is a first time nominee, check out our story here!