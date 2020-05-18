Harry Styles Dedicates "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video to "Touching"

And it sounds just like a song!

Harry Styles has dropped the music video for his hit track, "Watermelon Sugar." The 26-year-old singer released the visual for his fans on Monday morning, just in time for summer. This video dropped one day after Styles dropped a teaser for the video, showing a table set up on a beach, with waves crashing in the background. In the opening of the music video, a message reads, "This video is dedicated to touching." We later see Styles and friends enjoying watermelons on the beach.

In late 2019, Styles sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, where he addressed speculation about the song's meaning.

"Everyone's kind of figured out what it's about," Lowe said of the song. "The joys of, you know, mutually appreciated oral pleasure."

"Is that what it's about?" Styles coyly replied, smiling. "I don't know."

Styles released "Watermelon Sugar" in Nov. 2019, which had many fans raising eyebrows over the song's lyrics.

"Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'/ And it sounds just like a song," Styles sings on the track. "I want more berries and that summer feelin'/It's so wonderful and warm."