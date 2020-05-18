Harry Styles Dedicates "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video to "Touching"

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 18, 2020 9:20 AM
And it sounds just like a song!
Harry Styles has dropped the music video for his hit track, "Watermelon Sugar." The 26-year-old singer released the visual for his fans on Monday morning, just in time for summer. This video dropped one day after Styles dropped a teaser for the video, showing a table set up on a beach, with waves crashing in the background. In the opening of the music video, a message reads, "This video is dedicated to touching." We later see Styles and friends enjoying watermelons on the beach.
In late 2019, Styles sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, where he addressed speculation about the song's meaning.
"Everyone's kind of figured out what it's about," Lowe said of the song. "The joys of, you know, mutually appreciated oral pleasure."
"Is that what it's about?" Styles coyly replied, smiling. "I don't know."
Styles released "Watermelon Sugar" in Nov. 2019, which had many fans raising eyebrows over the song's lyrics.
"Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'/ And it sounds just like a song," Styles sings on the track. "I want more berries and that summer feelin'/It's so wonderful and warm."
"Breathe me in, breathe me out/I don't know if I could ever go without," the lyrics continue. "I'm just thinking out loud/I don't know if I could ever go without/Watermelon sugar high."
Watch the music video for "Watermelon Sugar" above!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?