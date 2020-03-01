"I think there are a lot of parts of it that are vulnerable and emotional and I guess sad at times," Styles said of the album lyrics. "But I think what I love about the album so much is that, I think even in the saddest moments there's quite a lot of optimism and there's like moments of joy and that stuff. I think the exciting thing with music is that, that doesn't have to be a lyric or a line, that could be like a music thing, it could be a little sprinkle of joy in a song that is really sad."

On Friday, Styles dropped the emotional music video for his song, "Falling." And during his sit-down with Rad on Saturday night, the host noted that she had a personal connection to the song lyrics.

"I think the music obviously means so much to me. It's kind of why I tend not to explain songs too much because I think it's important for it to, I guess to allow it to mean whatever it means to different people," Styles shared. "And I know there's songs that I've loved in my life where I find out it's about something else and I'm almost like, 'Oh, I wish I didn't know that, because it used to mean so much to me.'"

"And it's amazing if people can relate to your music. I'm just a fan of music. I don't think I operate on any kind of higher level of listening than anybody else," Styles continued. "I just love music and I make what excites me and I think if somebody else can relate to it and take something from it, then that's kind of the biggest compliment they can give me."