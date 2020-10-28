Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Cooking Video With Daughter Luna in Social Media Return

Related : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is back.

The 34-year-old star officially declared her return to social media nearly a month after suffering a pregnancy loss. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the cookbook author posted a video of herself whipping up some pancakes with her 4-year-old daughter Luna and roasting some vegetables.

"I missed posting my cookbook journey," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "I am so incredibly proud—it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but I truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys. I'm back!"

In addition, the Chrissy's Court alum shared footage of the mother-daughter duo trying on some silly glasses and gave fans a peek at Luna's artwork.

This wasn't the first time followers had seen traces of Teigen on social media. Two weeks after the loss, Teigen noted that she and her husband John Legend "are quiet" but "okay." Followers had also noticed that she'd commented on a post from Betches a few days before, writing "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

As Teigen stated in a new essay for Medium, "Yes, I'm gone but I've still been creeping."