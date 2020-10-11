Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she explained. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Before closing her statement, Chrissy thanked everyone for sending her and her family a tremendous amount of support and love.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience," she expressed. "But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

In August, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child in John's "Wild" music video. The pregnancy announcement was a total surprise to their millions of fans and even came as a shock to the supermodel herself.

"...What they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you," she shared in August about wanting to get pregnant and not thinking it would happen. She had her two kids through IVF treatments.

"In summary, my boobs hurt... Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell."