Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her Love Story With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara confirmed on social media that they are expecting their first baby together. See the couple's biggest milestones during their love story.

There are "No Excuses" to avoid celebrating this milestone!

In case you missed the big news, Meghan Trainor announced on Oct. 7 that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" the singer shared on Instagram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!"

The 26-year-old also confirmed the news while appearing on Today with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. "I'm very lucky," Meghan revealed on the morning show. "My pregnancy has been pretty easy so far… I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day. I try to do all my research but I'm like what is this new symptom I've never heard about? So I realized how amazing women are. We're all like women are superheroes."

As for Meghan's husband, he's also thrilled with the news and expressed his excitement on social media. As the actor wrote on Instagram, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

The happy news is just one of the many milestones this Hollywood couple has experienced in the public eye. Keep scrolling below to relive this duo's unforgettable love story that keeps getting sweeter.

Instagram
Confirmed

In October 2016, Meghan Trainor made her romance with Daryl Sabara Instagram official by sharing a couple's selfie. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
She Said Yes

When Meghan was celebrating her 24th birthday, Daryl executed a picture-perfect proposal. "The love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true," she wrote on Instagram. "He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Biggest Cheerleader

During an interview with E!'s Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip, Meghan explained how Daryl raised her confidence. "When I feel my worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything," she shared. "And if I'm watching TV and I start spacing out, he knows and he looks at me and asks, ‘What are you thinking about?' It's the best therapy all day long."

 

Joe Buissink
They Do!

The "All About That Bass" singer married the Spy Kids actor on Dec. 23, 2018. "It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," Meghan shared with People. "I got way more than I ever wished for."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Delta Air Lines
Newlywed Bliss

When attending the 2019 Grammys, Meghan couldn't help but gush about newlywed life. "I'm just extra obsessed with him and he's extra romantic about everything," she shared on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's gross!" 

 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope
They're Expecting!

On Oct. 7, Meghan and Daryl confirmed they are expecting their first baby together. "[My family's] so excited," the singer revealed on Today. "They have been with me—because of corona, I have to go to the appointments by myself, but I videotape everything."

Instagram / Meghan Trainor
The More the Merrier

Perhaps this is the first of many baby announcements to come. "I want triplets!," Meghan previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I'm saying? Let's knock it out. Let's do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?"

