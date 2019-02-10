EXCLUSIVE!

Meghan Trainor Gushes Over Married Life With Daryl Sabara at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's newlywed glow is shining bright at the 2019 Grammys!

The pop star and actor, who tied the knot over the 2018 holiday season, caught up with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on all things married life, and spoiler alert... they're head over heels in love with this next chapter of their lives together. 

"I'm just extra obsessed with him and he's extra romantic about everything," the 25-year-old gushed, teasing with a smile, "It's gross!" 

Daryl chimed in, "It's way more relaxing now because it's locked in." 

After exchanging vows in front of their nearest and dearest last December, the couple embarked on a honeymoon, which they followed up with a less conventional "familymoon" in Bora Bora. So what was Meghan and Daryl's experience ringing in their marriage with each other's parents by their sides? 

"That was the best part," the "All About That Bass" songstress revealed to Ryan. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

"That was the best part," the "All About That Bass" songstress revealed to Ryan. 

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I loved being with Daryl alone, but the familymoon was all the best memories of my entire life," she confessed. 

The Spy Kids alum couldn't help but agree, calling Meghan's pops the "father of the century." 

Meghan is no stranger to the Grammys stage, having won Best New Artist in 2016. This time around, she's just there to have a great time and celebrate her fellow peers in the music industry. 

Enjoy the evening, lovebirds!

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Trainor , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Music , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B and Offset Share Major PDA Moment on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Kane Brown Was Working at Fedex, Now He's at 2019 Grammys

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

2019 Grammy Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Ricky Martin, Matteo Martin, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Celeb Kids

Robin Thicke, Ricky Martin and More Celebs Brought Their Kids to the 2019 Grammys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.