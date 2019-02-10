by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:50 PM
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's newlywed glow is shining bright at the 2019 Grammys!
The pop star and actor, who tied the knot over the 2018 holiday season, caught up with E!'s Ryan Seacrest on all things married life, and spoiler alert... they're head over heels in love with this next chapter of their lives together.
"I'm just extra obsessed with him and he's extra romantic about everything," the 25-year-old gushed, teasing with a smile, "It's gross!"
Daryl chimed in, "It's way more relaxing now because it's locked in."
After exchanging vows in front of their nearest and dearest last December, the couple embarked on a honeymoon, which they followed up with a less conventional "familymoon" in Bora Bora. So what was Meghan and Daryl's experience ringing in their marriage with each other's parents by their sides?
"That was the best part," the "All About That Bass" songstress revealed to Ryan.
"I loved being with Daryl alone, but the familymoon was all the best memories of my entire life," she confessed.
The Spy Kids alum couldn't help but agree, calling Meghan's pops the "father of the century."
Meghan is no stranger to the Grammys stage, having won Best New Artist in 2016. This time around, she's just there to have a great time and celebrate her fellow peers in the music industry.
Enjoy the evening, lovebirds!
After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.
