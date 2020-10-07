Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is getting ready to say "nice to meet ya" to her first baby!

The superstar singer revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara. "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Meghan wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post alongside a photo of her baby's sonogram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

The Spy Kids alum also announced the pregnancy news on his Instagram page. Alongside the same sonogram photo, Daryl wrote, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

This baby news comes just two months before the couple's second wedding anniversary. The stars tied the knot in Dec. 2018 in an intimate ceremony in their backyard on Meghan's 25th birthday. "Being a newlywed is amazing," she later told E! News. "I love it."

"What's really cool is having someone you love actually be a fan of your writing and I never had that before him," she explained. "So like I'll write a song and he'll watch me or he'll help me out or we'll get in the car after and he plays it and he's like, ‘You're the greatest songwriter ever,' and that just feels amazing."