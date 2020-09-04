Why Brie Larson Almost Turned Down Captain Marvel Multiple Times

You never know what's going on behind the scenes.

Brie Larson started a YouTube channel earlier this year to give fans an unfiltered look into the life of a Hollywood star. From videos about her different roles to more low-key content about her day-to-day routines, she's holding nothing back when it comes to a backstage pass into her psyche.

On Thursday, the Captain Marvel star posted a video about her old Hollywood auditions. She keeps a giant list on her phone of all of the roles she didn't book, things she booked after being told no, and of course the big career making roles that eventually made her a Marvel superhero.

"So for Captain Marvel, I remember getting a call when I was shooting Kong [Skull Island], and I was in Australia at that point filming," she shared of the moment. "I remember they called and they said Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel, and I said, 'Oh I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.'"