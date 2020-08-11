Raise a Champagne Glass to These Still In Love Bachelor Couples

This has hardly been the most dramatic season of Bachelor news. Not in a world where pulling a Mesnick still exists. But the past few social distancing- and mask-filled months have been quite the journey.

The bloom began falling off the rose, so to speak, back in March when we learned that Colton Underwood was among the very first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. Since then, well, a lot has happened...

After quarantining with girlfriend and final rose recipient Cassie Randolph, the two announced the end of their year-and-a-half-long romance in May (and indulged in a brief public tiff about what details they can and cannot divulge).

Ben Higgins got engaged again, Vanessa Grimaldi too, while JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, and Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland were all forced to push off their intended 2020 vows in the hopes that their loved ones would be able to carouse sans mask or anxiety at their eventual nuptials in 2021.