Why Hannah Ann Sluss Was Just Spotted on The Bachelorette Set

You just never know who is going to show up next season on The Bachelorette.

As pop culture fans know, it's been a wild week for Bachelor Nation.

At first, Clare Crawley was slated to serve as the lead for the upcoming season. But in a surprise twist, multiple sources came forward claiming Tayshia Adams is the new lead after Clare found her special someone earlier than expected.

To further complicate things, Bachelor Nation member Hannah Ann Sluss was photographed in Palm Springs, Calif. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the resort where filming is underway. So what's really going on?

"Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss are there as friends," a source revealed to E! News. "It's now transitioning into a regular Bachelorette season and they are there to lend support."

Our source doesn't believe they will appear in more than one episode. In fact, it's likely producers are following recent seasons where past contestants appear early on and offer guidance to the lead.