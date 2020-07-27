How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez: From Serial Star Dater to MVP of Her Heart

As they say, timing is everything.

Because if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had set their sights on each other at any other time than early 2017, when he was retired from playing baseball and she was single and all the stars were aligned...

It just wouldn't have worked out. The proper life experience would not yet have been tucked under their respective belts, and they would've been ships in the night. As they were in 2005, when Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony posed for a photo with the Yankees' married third baseman during a Subway Series game.

"I describe it as the luckiest day of my life," Rodriguez—who's celebrating his 45th birthday today with his adoring fiancée—said on Ellen about the day when the iconic entertainer, clad in her plainclothes-cop wear for Shades of Blue, tapped him on the shoulder while he was looking for his car after a meeting in Los Angeles.