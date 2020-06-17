Why Lil Nas X Didn't Initially Tell Fans He Was Running a Nicki Minaj Fan Account

Lil Nas X is setting the record straight.
On Wednesday, the "Old Town Road" rapper revealed that he ran a Nicki Minaj fan account after being called out by a Minaj fan for denying it in the past.
Lil Nas X initiated the conversation via Twitter by responding to one of Minaj's tweets and asked her to appear on a new song that he has been working on. A fan then pressed him, saying, "How come you never claimed her when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were."
Seeing the fan's response, Lil Nas X replied, "i didn't want people to know i was gay tbh." Another fan chimed in, tweeting, "Being a barb don't make you gay," to which Lil Nas X, who came out publicly in June 2019, said, "it don't but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."
Minaj then entered the conversation with a supportive message to Lil Nas X.
"It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand," she tweeted. "Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."
Lil Nas X replied, "the generous queen, i love u. and i'm sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn't see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance."
In the past, Lil Nas X has spoken candidly about coming out. In an interview with Variety, the "Panini" rapper said that sharing his truth has strengthened his relationship with his family, particularly his father.
"We have become closer," he explained. "I mean, especially now because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It's still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet."
Seeing himself as a role model, he added, "I hope my actions are enough to inspire other young LGBTQ children coming up to not be afraid to be themselves, but I feel pressure to be a role model for the community."