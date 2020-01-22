Lil Nas X Recalls "Scary" Period of Self-Medicating and Coming Out

Lil Nas X also opened about his family.

"I never really talk about my mom," he said. "She's an addict so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn't quite work out. But there's still love."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has grown closer with his father since the rapper came out publicly last year.

"It could have gone either way," he said of the reaction to his announcement on Twitter.

The rapper said he called his dad to tell him before his social media reveal.

"We have become closer," he said. "I mean, especially now because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It's still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet."

Lil Nas X is nominated for Outstanding Music Artist at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards.

"I hope my actions are enough to inspire other young LGBTQ children coming up to not be afraid to be themselves, but I feel pressure to be a role model for the community," he told Variety.

Lil Nas X's interview was published four days before the 2020 Grammys. Among the six nods he received are Best New Artist, a category in which he will be competing against the likes of Lizzo and Billie Eilish, and Record of the Year for his and Billy Ray Cyrus' hit song "Old Town Road."

