by Alyssa Ray | Fri., 29 May. 2020 3:20 PM
A tough choice.
On Friday, Andy Cohen took to Instagram and revealed he rehomed his beloved dog Wacha after almost seven years together. In his heartbreaking post on social media, alongside a sweet video of himself and the rescue beagle-foxhound mix, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed this decision wasn't one he made lightly.
"I've put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed," the TV personality expressed online. "Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."
As he continued, the 51-year-old father of one noted that "an incident a few months ago" led to "numerous professionals" suggesting Wacha be rehomed. Namely, Cohen highlighted that keeping Wacha would eventually be "catastrophic" for his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen.
"After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him," he continued. "Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha."
Thankfully, Wacha is now in his forever home with a new family. And, according to Cohen, it's a place Wacha stayed whenever he was out of town.
"The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving," the Bravo personality added.
Understandably, Cohen is devastated by this decision as he previously declared that the rescue pup "really rescued me."
"We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home," Cohen relayed in his Friday post. "I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love…to caring…and ultimately to having a family."
This sad update comes less than a year after Cohen told WWHL viewers that his son was "fascinated by Wacha."
"When I think of him—let's be honest, when don't I think of him—it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind," Cohen concluded. "We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."
We're glad to hear that Wacha is doing well in his new home.
