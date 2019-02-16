Andy Cohen Fires Back at "Judgy as F--k" Critics After Dog Destroys His Son's Toy

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 12:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Andy Cohen is learning to deal with the most annoying part of parenting: People who have opinions about it.

Less than two weeks ago, the 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first childson Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate. On Friday, he revealed on his Instagram Story that his dog Wacha destroyed the baby's stuffed Torah, a gift from a rabbi. He posted videos of him comically scolding his pet.

He later said in a selfie video, "Okay, flooded with DMs from people saying I've got a big problem on my hands, Wacha's jealous of my son."

"Wacha didn't know the Torah toy—we're talking about a Torah toy—belonged to the baby," he continued. "He just had his eye on this purple f--king toy and he wanted to rip it apart. It's not that deep. Stand down. Everything's fine in the West Village."

Photos

Andy Cohen's Baby Shower

In another video, he tells Wacha, who licks him, "Hey, I've been a dad for 12 days. People are judgy as f--k. We gotta be careful, OK?"

Andy Cohen, Dog, Wacha, Instagram

Instagram / Andy Cohen

"Sometimes a Torah toy is just a Torah toy, everybody!" he added.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Babies , , Pets , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Natalie Dormer, Jourdan Dunn, London Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hilary Duff, Instagram

Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Nico Tortorella Drinks Her Breast Milk

Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kendall Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She Missed Niece Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday Party

Prince William, Future Dads Group

Listen Up, Prince Harry! Prince William Warns New Dads About Diaper Duty

The Best Celeb Dad Delivery Room Stories

Kate Hudson Gushes Over "Adorable" Daughter Rani Rose

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.