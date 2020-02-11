Chrissy Teigen is spilling all the Hollywood tea.

In a hilarious Twitter thread on Monday, the star reminisced over the glamorous Vanity Fair Oscars party, which she attended with John Legend following the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

One of the most star-studded events of the year, the annual party is a coveted invitation that boasts guests like freshly minted Oscar winners and countless other A-listers. And Teigen's thread joked that there are a five things every celebrity must do before entering the shindig.

"The vanity fair party is of course the best and most coveted official post Oscar party," she tweeted, "but u must complete or dodge 5 tasks before actually seeing the party or i assume you just go missing."

In her next post, the mom of two referenced Mark Seliger's opulent Oscars after-party portrait studio and said, "The tasks: coveted mark seliger photo shoot. Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can. This is a fun task."