After the show is the after-party!

While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few fabulous looks, we're happy to tell you that it was only the beginning to a fashionable night out.

For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans included a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the telecast airs, more than a few familiar faces decided to get a head start and stop by the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve plenty of attention.

Whether you're looking for an A-list couple like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or a star who always turns heads with their designer looks—we see you Sofia Vergara—there's lot to marvel over in our gallery below.

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

So grab some popcorn and take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing to one of the most fabulous after parties in town.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica Alba

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Versace

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah in Harry Kotlar jewelry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sofia Vergara

In Dolce & Gabbana 

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

Lena Waithe, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

In Richfresh

Olivia Wilde, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Elizabeth Banks

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

In Badgley Mischka

Bryce Dallas Howard, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Megan Mullally, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

In Jenny Packham

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Rashida Jones

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

In Roland Mouret 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Amanda Peet

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Amanda Peet

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry

Leslie Mann, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

In Monique Lhuillier

Katharine McPhee, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee

Jon Hamm, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

Monica Lewinsky, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky

Kathryn Hahn, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Patricia Clarkson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Joan Collins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Joan Collins

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Michael Keaton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Shonda Rhimes, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

Ava DuVernay, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

In APM Monaco

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel/Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Ronan Farrow, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ronan Farrow

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nick Offerman

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Judith Light, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

John Shearer/Getty Images

Judith Light

Watch the 2020 Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special on E! at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.

