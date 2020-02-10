by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 5:37 AM
Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.
After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kids—Elton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.
So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."
Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.
Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John's annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.
And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim Kardashian, Kanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble "grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it," revealed an insider. "He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious."
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The Fast & Furious actor bows down to the queen—and her new Oscar.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The very friendly exes continue to make us hope for a reconciliation.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The actresses' glamorous looks deserve their own awards.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Just think of the spectacular end result if these two incredible filmmakers joined forces.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The "Yeah!" singer chows down on In-N-Out.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The longtime friends reunite at the Vanity Fair party.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
As always, these sisters turn heads in their gorgeous ensembles.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Pitt has frequented the rapper's Sunday Services, so it's surprise they are hanging out at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
The newly single Real Housewives of Orange County alum dresses to impress.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The models sparkle in standout gowns.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
We'd like to see the outcome of this selfie posted on Instagram.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
During the Vanity Fair festivities, Kardashian chats with her mom's ex.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The duo stand out from the crowd in vibrant designs at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Of course, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk slay the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
The Riverdale stars prove they are fierce on and off screen.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
She may have been snubbed by the Academy, but nothing is going to stop Gerwig from dancing with the Lady Bird actress.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF
The "Rocketman" singer looks giddy celebrating his big win.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
These smiles at Elton John's party earn the trio gold medals all around.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Is it too much to ask for a Schitt's Creek and Queer Eye crossover spectacular?
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
The Friends alum supports her, well, friend at the Netflix party.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage
The 21-year-old is in Neverland while at the Vanity Fair bash.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
To all the boys we've loved before, we love this look more.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
Proof Wonder Woman doesn't need a lasso and bracelets to still be powerful.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
The Riverdale co-stars look as dapper as ever.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
The suite life of...the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: The Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
The actress dances like no one was watching.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The Vanity Fair party feels like a fitting place for this double date to take place.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
Oh, what we would do to be part of this conversation.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The superstar and her producer brother start their whirlwind night off at the Governors Ball.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
This white and black ensemble would definitely make co-star Jonathan Van Ness screaming, "Yaaas honey."
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
The writer-director hilariously struggles to gather all four of his Oscars.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Judy actress won't let her trophy out her sight.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The Peanut Butter Falcon stars and real-life friends have plenty to celebrate tonight.
The E! star easily lands on our best dressed list.
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage
We're all unworthy of this power duo.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Joker star can't celebrate his big win without his love and his family by his side.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
The Joker producer embraces the Icelandic cellist.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
Out of the heights and at the Oscars: The duo celebrate date night at the Governors Ball.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
The Little Late host is celebrating, well, a little late into the night.
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock
The Parasite trio can't help but show off their new hardware after making history at the awards.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
The sister duo join the Schitt's Creek star on the dance floor.
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
It wouldn't be an Oscars after party without this celebrity couple staple!
Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage
While the actor seems to tell a story, Foster tales a bite into her snack.
Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage
The beauties pose together for in their coordinated black ensembles.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams
