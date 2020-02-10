Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.

After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kids—Elton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.

So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura Dern, Chrissy Metz, Beanie Feldstein, Mahershala Ali, Maya Rudolph, Florence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.