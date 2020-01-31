Lebron James Unveils New Tattoo Dedicated to Kobe Bryant

Mamba lives on.

As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James prepares to play his first game since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, he's honoring his close friend in a very meaningful way. Lebron enlisted the help of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the late NBA legend.

Inked on Lebron's thigh, the tattoo features a snake (a nod to Kobe's Black Mamba nickname), a rose, and the numbers he wore during his 20 years playing for the Lakers. "Mamba 4 life" is scrolled below the snake.

"My brother," Lebron wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags #Mamba4Life, #RIPKobe and #RIPGiGi.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash last Sunday, Jan. 26.