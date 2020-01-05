Taylor Swift's Night at the 2020 Golden Globes Isn't Complete Without Joe Alwyn

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 5 Jan. 2020 5:20 PM

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift wouldn't dream of experiencing the 2020 Golden Globes without her loverJoe Alwyn

The world-famous pop star's track "Beautiful Ghosts" from the Cats soundtrack is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, so it's no surprise that the British-born actor stepped out on Sunday night to support his girlfriend.

Though Taylor and Joe opted to walk the red carpet separately (wouldn't want to overshadow her shine, after all), an insider tells E! News that they reunited inside The Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes ceremony. 

Our source says the 30-year-old was spotted inside chatting with Kit Harington, while Joe caught up with Kit's wifeGame of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, before the show officially began. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Just last year, the celebrity duo enjoyed a date night at the Golden Globes following Taylor's surprise onstage appearance.

Tonight's outing comes after the "Cruel Summer" songstress celebrated the holidays with Joe and his family in England. In fact, London has become quite a special place for the couple of three years, with a source recently telling E! News, "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends."

Joe Alwyn, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

From the U.K. to Hollywood, Taylor and Joe's love will never go out of style. 

Enjoy the evening, you two, and for more real time updates from inside the Golden Globes stay locked into E! News. 

—Additional reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

