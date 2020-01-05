Westeros takes over Hollywood!

Game of Thrones stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a rare public appearance together, walking the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. Harington sported an all-black tuxedo with his infamous hair slicked back, while Leslie looked stunning in a beaded emerald green gown.

The private couple attended the first big awards show of 2020 as Harington, 33, was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones, earning the HBO fantasy hit its only nomination at the Golden Globes.

Harington, who is currently working on Marvel's The Eternals with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and former GOT co-star Richard Madden, is also set to present during the ceremony.