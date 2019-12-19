You Need to See Will Smith and Tom Holland's Escape Room Adventure

Despite having just made a movie together, Will Smith and Tom Hollandhaven't met. Until now, that is!

In a new video shared to his YouTube channel on Thursday, Smith and the Spider-Man actor finally had the chance to meet face-to-face as they attempted to successfully get through an Escape Room. (The two stars' voices appear alongside each other in the upcoming animated movie Spies in Disguise, out on Christmas.)

And what a meeting, this was! As Smith said to his younger co-star, "We're in a movie together. Our characters have all this spectacular chemistry. And literally, this is the first time we've ever met." As Holland responded, "I feel I've met you 'cause I've grown up watching your films since I was a tot, but yeah, it's weird."

After getting their icebreakers done, the pair's conversation was interrupted by the beginning of their challenge.

A creepy man then approached the two to escort them to their first task in this spooky hotel. When asked if they knew the rules of the room, Smith responded confidently, "Yes."