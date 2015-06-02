Caitlyn Jenner will always be an Olympic hero.

Jenner was crowned "the world's greatest athlete" after winning the decathlon and gold medal in 1976.

"I think she's going to be totally embraced by her fellow Olympians and all her fans," Olympic gold medal diver Greg Louganis told me last night at the premiere of Entourage (in theaters on June 3). "I think it's a great. I think it's wonderful that she can be herself."

Louganis earned gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics. He revealed he was gay and HIV positive in 1996 in his best selling autobiography Breaking the Surface and during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that coincided with the book's release. He married paralegal John Chaillot in October 2013.