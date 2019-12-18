Joe Giudice Reflects on "Next Level" of Life Amid Teresa Giudice Split

Shortly after news broke that Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are calling it quits after 20 years of marriage, the father of four took to Instagram to share a cryptic message with his followers.

"Every next level of your life will demand a different you," the post read.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star liked the post.

He also posted side-by-side photos of the duo and wrote "It's time to let go."

E! News confirmed the breakup on Wednesday. However, neither celebrity has directly commented on the split.

The news came about a month after Teresa and her four daughters—Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—visited Joe in Italy, where he is awaiting the final decision in his deportation appeal. As fans will recall, Joe was released from ICE custody in October, where he had been held since his release from prison in March 2019. Joe started his prison sentence in March 2016—just a few months after Teresa completed her sentence. They pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014.