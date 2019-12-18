See Brie Larson Nail the Ultimate Jimmy Kimmel Impression

If one thing is for sure, it's that Brie Larson takes her roles very seriously—including guest hosting.

On Tuesday, the Captain Marvel star crashed Jimmy Kimmel's monologue to study the late night host ahead of her Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host gig on Wednesday night. Sneakily making her way onto the stage, Brie mimicked Jimmy's hand gestures and mannerisms while he taped his opening. But alas, her cover was blown once she started copying the cadence and delivery of his script from the teleprompter.

"Oh, I just—I'm researching. I take my roles very seriously," she told Jimmy after he noticed her mirroring his gestures. "Like for Captain Marvel, I actually had myself blasted with massive amounts of cosmic radiation from a magic rock."

She added, "So, I just want to understand the physicality of what it means to be a talk-show host. So, I want to stand like you, move like you."