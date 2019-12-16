by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 10:47 AM
The Bachelor previously revealed 33 women who were in the running to get Peter Weber's roses. Now, they've whittled the number down to 30 and these are your new The Bachelor season 24 contestants.
Kicking off on Monday, Jan. 6, these 30 women, whose jobs occupations are all over the place from a cattle rancher to a professional clothier, will compete to win Peter Weber's heart—and the season. In the season premiere, Peter will shave the group of 30 down to 22. Get more details on what to expect, including an appearance by Hannah Brown, after you meet the ladies.
This season, look for a star-studded runway walk-off with Carson Kressley and Janice Dickinson judging. Demi Burnett returns to surprise the women with an extreme pillow fight, Fred Willard returns to give the play-by-play with host Chris Harrison.
This season will also feature country singer Chase Rice will also appear this season and perform for Peter and a contestant—with a twist. Travels this year include trips to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.
Now, officially meet the 30 contestants below.
ABC
Sydney is from Birmingham, Alabama and is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager.
ABC
Lauren is a 26-year-old marketing executive from Glendale, California.
ABC
Maurissa, 23, is from Atlanta and is a patient care coordinator.
ABC
She's 27, from Houston, Texas, and is a realtor.
ABC
Shiann is a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas.
ABC
Victoria F. is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is 25 years old, and is employed as a medical sales representative.
ABC
Tammy is a 24-year-old house flipper from Syracuse, New York.
ABC
She's 23 years old and a flight attendant from Chicago.
ABC
She's a 27-year-old cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas.
ABC
She's from Knoxville, Tennessee, is 23 years old and works as a model.
ABC
She's from Plano, Texas, is 23 years old, and works as a home care coordinator.
ABC
She's a 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama and works as a foster parent recruiter.
ABC
Jasmine is a 26-year-old client relations manager from Houston, Texas.
ABC
Courtney comes from Venice, Florida. She's 26 and works as a cosmetologist.
ABC
She's a 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona.
ABC
She's a 22-year-old fashion flogger from Langely, British Columbia in Canada.
ABC
She's a 22-year-old nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois.
ABC
She's from Alexandria, Louisiana, is 27 and a nurse.
ABC
Kylie, 27, is from Los Angeles and works as an entertainment sales associate.
ABC
She's 24, from San Antonio, Texas and was Miss Texas 2019.
ABC
Megan is from San Francisco, California and is a 26-year-old flight attendant.
ABC
Alexa is a 27-year-old esthetician from Chicago.
ABC
Katrina is a 28-year-old pro sports dancer from Chicago.
ABC
Kelley comes from Chicago, is 27 and works as an attorney.
ABC
Kelsey is a 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa.
ABC
Sarah is a 24-year-old medical radiographer from Knoxville, Tennessee.
ABC
Payton is from Wellesley, Massachusetts. She's 23 and works as a business development representative.
ABC
Lexi is from New York City, 26, and a marketing coordinator.
ABC
Kiarra hails from Kennesaw, Georgia and works as a nanny. She's 23.
ABC
Natasha is a New York City girl. She's 31 and works as an event planner.
After Peter eliminates eight contestants in the premiere, viewers will get to see the first group date with nine contestants going into flight school. Plus, a contestant gets to meet Peter's family at his parents' vow renewal that also features a Tenille Arts performance. Then, Hannah hosts a group date and tasks nine contestants to reveal their most memorable sex stories and fantasies—in front of a live studio audience.
The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
