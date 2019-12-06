James Corden and Eddie Redmayne love a singing moment.

They took their musical stylings to the streets of Los Angeles during a hilarious sketch on Thursday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, and it's sure to put a smile on your face.

Dressed in balloon-decorated suits and equipped with far too many bouquets of balloons, the two stars traipsed around Hollywood delivering singing balloon telegrams under the name of "James and Eddie's Balloonatics." Their task was to brighten peoples' days with their telegrams.

As the pair got into their truck stuffed to the brim with the floating gifts, The Aeronauts actor joked, "I feel like I'm a sort of 'Carpool Karaoke' reject."

The first lucky recipient of their telegram was a deli owner named George, who was celebrating a big anniversary at his restaurant.