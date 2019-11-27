Hollywood is reacting to the heartbreaking news of actor Godfrey Gao's death.
The Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor died while filming the Chinese reality game show Chase Me on Wednesday, his management team Jetstar Entertainment confirmed. He was 35 years old. The star was best known for playing Magnus Bane in 2013's The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.
Celebrities are now responding to Gao's death on social media, mourning the tragic loss.
Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding posted on Instagram in honor of Gao. As he wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of @godfreygao, a huge loss to the community. He inspired so many to follow in his footsteps in film and entertainment, myself included. Condolences to his family and loved ones x."
Glee alum Harry Shum Jr., who played Magnus Bane in the Mortal Instruments spinoff series Shadowhunters on Freeform, mourned the loss on Instagram and Twitter. He first shared a photo just of the star, followed by a selfie of himself with his fellow Magnus. "I am shocked & heartbroken to hear of Godfrey Gao's untimely passing," his caption read.
As his statement continued, "He was a pioneer in the Asian community that stretched our imaginations on what was possible in the industry. To the original Magnus who left us way too soon, you left an impression on us that'll last forever. My condolences to his family and friends. #ripgodfreygao."
Simu Liu, who will be playing the titular Marvel superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, tweeted on Wednesday, "My heart is absolutely shattered. Godfrey left us far too soon and in far too tragic of a way."
Lily Collins, Gao's Mortal Instruments co-star, posted on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo from the film. "Gone too soon," she wrote. "You will be missed @godfreygao."
Pose star Indya Moore also lamented the loss of the young star on Twitter. "Rip Godfrey Gao," she tweeted alongside a picture of the actor.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Global Entertainment Industry Summit
Author of the Mortal Instruments book series, Cassandra Clare, reacted to Gao's passing by sharing a City of Bones on-set story. "I am so, so sorry to hear this," she tweeted. "Godfrey was one of the nicest people I have ever met, taking time on the movie set to be kind and thoughtful, always bringing presents for everyone. How awful for him and his loved ones."
Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Remy Hii also mourned the passing of the model. As he wrote on Twitter, "I am beyond devastated to hear about the death of Godfrey Gao. This is a loss to us as a community as asian artists and it's fair to say it will never be the same without him."
According to BBC, Gao collapsed while running in an event for Chase Me, which is a physical competition series pairing celebrities with other cast members and regular people.
His representation's statement read, "In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set," according to WWD.
"Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us," the statement continued. "We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept. Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey's for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location. Please respect Godfrey's family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey's family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone."
Our thoughts are with Gao's family and loved ones during this difficult time.