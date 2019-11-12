Rich Polk/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 12 Nov. 2019 6:13 PM
Rich Polk/Getty Images
British actor Jonah Hauer-King is going "Under the Sea!"
Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally found its Prince Eric. On Tuesday, multiple publications reported that the 24-year-old actor earned the coveted role in the Rob Marshall directed movie.
For most, this news is a big deal, especially since Harry Styles was in the running to play Prince Eric earlier this year. However, a source close to the project previously told E! News, "While [Harry] is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer."
The former One Direction member also addressed the casting in September. "I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," he said in an interview with The Face magazine. "But everyone involved in it was amazing...So I think it's going to be great."
He added, "I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."
Jonah, who recently starred in A Dog's Way Home and Little Women, joins Halle Bailey in Disney's live-action remake.
Back in July, Bailey earned the leading role of Ariel, and as of right now, she and the British actor are the only two confirmed for the project. However, rumors have swirled online that Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and other power players are joining the cast.
Scroll through our gallery below to see what A-list stars are in the running for The Little Mermaid movie.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Halle Bailey is Disney's leading lady, as she is one of the few stars confirmed for the much anticipated live-action remake.
Rich Polk/Getty Images; Disney
Jonah Hauer-King is going to be part of Ariel's world, after earning the coveted role of the charming prince.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Javier Bardem is going to be one fierce king of the sea if he manages to secure this highly-sought after role.
Article continues below
Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Fins crossed that the Wonder-ful Jacob Tremblay could be our next Flounder!
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
If the rumors are true, then Awkwafina could very well be wielding a dinglehopper in the coming days!
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Fans are already roaring with delight over Melissa McCarthy's potential role.
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Walt Disney
Fans of the Disney classic have their eyes set on Harry Styles become the charming prince. However, in August, the 25-year-old singer "respectfully declined the offer."
While fans wait for Disney to confirm more of its cast, one thing is certain: production will begin in early 2020! Fins crossed the studio shares more details soon.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?