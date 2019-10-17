More than two decades later, Prince Harry is not yet at peace with Princess Diana's tragic death.

In a newly released clip from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the world-famous royal describes his late mother's passing as a "wound that festers."

The documentary shines a light on Harry and Meghan Markle's recent tour of Africa, and was shot in the midst of the couple's ongoing legal battle against multiple British tabloids. Weeks ago, Harry announced his decision to sue the owners of The Sun and The Daily Mirror over alleged phone hacking claims as well as the the publishing of a private letter written by Meghan to her estranged father.

In discussing the media's impact on his personal life, Harry remarked, "I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash. It takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."